Evaru Kannada Remake Will Star Diganth, Haripriya 

Telugu Super hit crime thriller suspense "Evaru" which was released last year will be remade in Kannada. It is worth mentioning here that the movie was made with amazing narration in Telugu with a small budget and was a box office hit.

Actors Adivi Sesh, and Regina Kassandra had excelled in their performance in this movie. Now, Sandalwood actors Diganth and Hari Priya will enact the roles that were played by Adivi Sesh and Regina respectively. The movie was also made in Hindi titled Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Prabhu Mundkur is said to be playing a vital role in this movie. The movie will be helmed by director Ashok Alle. The ground work for this movie should have got started at the beginning of this year but got delayed due to corona.

Now, the team has made all the preparations for the commencement of the shooting. The shooting is likely to begin in Hyderabad and all the arrangements are made for the stay of all the crew members of the team at a resort, we learn.

The team has planned to commence shooting with all the precautionary measures prescribed by the government. Currently, Sandalwood actor Diganth is busy fulfilling his commitment for the movie "Mari Gold". On the other hand, Hari Priya has agreed to act in Upendra's movie "Lagam".

Hari Priya was also seen in a guest role in a TV serial "Sangharsha'. In fact "Evaru" is a remake of a Hollywood movie by name "The invisible Guest" which was remade in Telugu after altering it to suit the nativity entirely.

Though some major changes were made in the screenplay, the thriller aspects were maintained. This movie was also made in Hindi with Amithab Bachcan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles and the movie "Badla" was Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri khan.