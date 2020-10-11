Flood Of Movies On Amazon Prime Video: Check Titles

There will be a flood of new movies on Amazon Prime Video from October 15, 2020. Even though theatres will be opening on October 15 , we hear that most of the new movies in about five Indian languages will be exhibited in about more than 200 countries and territories via the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

The list of the movies including kannada movie "Bhimasena Nala Maharaja", Coolie No.1, Chalang, Durgavathi, Middle class Melodies, Maara, Bhimasena Nala Maharaja, Halal Love Story, Trapped street, Shubh Mangal Savadhan, Toilet, Ek Prem Katha, Bhigil, Melody, Soorarai Pottru, Mane No.13 and a few other movies will reach the viewers before the end of this year.

These are not small budget movies. There are several well known actors in these movies like Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkumar Rao, Bhumi Padnekar, Anand Devarakonda, Madhavan, Nushrath Bharocha, Chetan Ghandharva, Varsha Bollamma, and Zacharia Mohamed of different languages.

Bhimasena Nala Maharaja features Arvind Iyer. The movie is said to have been ready for release about one year ago but will be seeing the light of the day only now through Amazon prime video on October 29 throughout the world.

This movie should have been released earlier than Rakshit Shetty's " Avane Srimannarayana" but the team wanted to present this in a more creative way and started working on it. Hence the release of this movie got postponed. But later, the team had planned to release the movie in the month of March or April but got stalled due to Corona.

Another interesting fact about the release of these movies is that OTT platforms have come as a boon to producers. According to one of the producers Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, it is impossible to recover their investment by merely releasing their movies through theatres as they are not allowed to fill cent per cent seats in cinema halls. He felt that the wisest course would be to release their movies via OTT forums and also added that by selling their movie through Amazon prime video they could earn their capital as well as profit.