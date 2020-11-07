Former Bigg Boss Contestant Moves To USA After Marriage

Sandalwood actress Nayana Puttaswamy, who became famous through reality shows, has settled in America with her husband Charan. Nayana was a contestant in Kannada Bigg Boss season 6. Nayana was the winner of the reality show "Pete Hudgiru Halli lifeu" in Season 1.

Nayana is quite active on social media and often shares her photos with her husband on social media. Nayana who spoke to an English tabloid is said to have expressed her desire to come back to Bangalore.

"I had to come to America as my husband got a job in an American university. I am planning to do a course related to cinemas here. But I would love to return to Bangalore and work in the cinema industry. I want to do something in Karnataka and in Kannada language. If I have to achieve what I want to achieve I need more wisdom. To work in the film industry I have to research and learn more from the right institutions.

Hence I decided to do a course. I knew I had to leave Bangalore. I am wonderstuck when I realise that I have some sort of connection with Bangalore. My relationship with Bangalore got cemented during Corona.

I was brought up in Bangalore and my memories of loitering on Sadashiv Nagar, Basavanagudi, and Jayanagar roads are still stay in my mind. I miss Bangalore kannadigas very much and I keep connecting with my friends on social media," said the reality show winner. Nayana has also acted in a few movies like 'Sidhartha" "Limit" 'Alemari' and "Ayodhya Puram" and a serial with Anant Nag by name " Chitte Hejje".