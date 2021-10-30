  • Menu
Here is Puneeth Rajkumar's last tweet

Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar was one of the successful actors in the Kannada film industry. He was fondly called Powerstar and Appu by the fans across the world. His sudden demise has pushed everyone into a state of grief. Definitely, Puneeth's loss is irreplaceable for all the fans. Interestingly, the actor's last tweet is currently going viral on social media.

"Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2. @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms" tweeted the actor.



A couple of days ago, Puneeth took part in a promotional event of the film Bhajarangi 2. Yash was also present at the event along with Shivaraj Kumar. All the three heroes danced on the stage.

Now, it is a very unfortunate situation across the state to loss a talented actor. May his soul rest in peace.

