Darshan is on a high after the success of his back-to-back movies. So fans' expectations over his next film have touched the skies. Roberrt director too is making sure not to disappoint fans. He is throwing one surprise after the other to keep D Boss fans happy and the movie in the news.

Roberrt makers keep sharing some trivia or the other about the movie to keep fans in the know of things and also kind of give them an update on the most awaited movie. This has piqued the curiosity of the audience too. Also, the star cast is only getting bigger by the day. Bollywood actress and Kannada girl Asha Bhat will be seen as the leading lady opposite the Challenging star in the movie. Not just her there are other female actors too. Now, there's a new addition. The new entry is none other than Aishwarya Prasad.

The news was shared by the makers on the occasion of the actress's birthday. The poster of Roberrt said Happy Birthday and welcome aboard Aishwarya Prasad.

Director Tarun Sudhir had announced a few days ago that Sonal Manthero will be one of the female leads in Roberrt. Now, close on the heels of that announcement comes this news of Aishwarya Prasad's entry! Aishwarys is thrilled that she got a memorable birthday gift from the makers on her birthday. Soon as Tarun Sudhir posted news of Aishwarya joining the Roberrt crew, D boss fans started congratulating her and welcoming her. The actress has already worked in movies and hails from Mysore. As she was a model earlier, the actress also boasts of a decent fan following on social media. She's thrilled to be working with Darshan.

Now, with already three leading ladies in the movie already, we wonder how many heroines will Darshan romance in Roberrt. For now, that remains suspense.