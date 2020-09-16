If We Don't Protest We Will Lose Our Identity As Kannadigas: Darshan On Hindi

Kannada Challenging Star Darshan has raised his voice against the imposition of Hindi language to sideline regional languages. This outcry has become more intense after the celebration of 'Hindi Diwas'.

Many sandalwood actors have raised their voice in this regard. Darshan has said that this kind of Hindi imposition is gradually increasing over the years. Our existence in Karnataka has been jeopardized due to the usage of other languages. If we don't protest now we are not far from the days when we will lose our identity as Kannadigas.

For Kannadigas, who have self respect, Kannada is their national language. It is not proper to celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' with Kannadigas' tax money. It is better to confine that language to a few northern states of our country.

Recognising unity in diversity is the reflection of our Constitution. But it is unbecoming to impose some regional language of North and snatch our Culture, Language, and nativity. Let's stand for Kannada until our last breath. The actor concluded his statement by posting a slogan which says Kannada is Truth, and eternal.

Many actors have poured out their opinions on the issue. Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Satish Neenasam, Chetan, and director And Ram have opposed the imposition of Hindi. Rishab has tweeted stating that kannada is like a peeled off tasty banana. Where is the need for other languages? Please let our tongues wag in our mother language (Kannada).

Many parts of our country including southern India are speaking for and against the celebration of' "Hindi Diwas'.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah said that Hindi is an unbreakable part of our culture. On the other hand, DMK chief MK Stalin has opposed imposition of Hindi as a mandatory language saying they will stick to the two language policy initiated by Annadurai in Tamil Nadu and bow down to the Centre's pressure. Slamming the home minister for his stand on Hindi, Stalin said that Amit Shah should instead focus on saving India from COVID19 infection.