Is Sudeep Infected With Coronavirus?

Famous Sandalwood actor, director, and producer, who is currently hosting Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8, is said to be indisposed. The actor himself has tweeted about his health but has not specified about the type of illness. He has stated that he is resting as per his doctor's advice.

"Even though I am indisposed I am confident that I will recover before this week end. But as per doctor's advice, I am supposed to take rest," thus tweeted Sudeep.

Been unwell n was hoping to recover bfr the weekend. But on my docs advice I need to gv myself a bit more rest n hence Will be missing this weekends episode of BB.

Curious to know the innovative plan which the creative team'll come out with, for this week's elimination. 🤗🤗🥂 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 16, 2021

In view of his health, Sudeep will step back from hosting this week's episode of Bigg Boss Season 8 on a private channel. Usually, he used to appear during weekends in the reality show. Now, not only viewers, but also Sudeep himself is curious to know how this show will go on without his presence. The actor is more concerned about the inconvenience caused to the organizers of the show. Fans, who have come to know about the plight of the actor are pouring in their opinions. "Sudeep sir! Please recover soon. Take rest. We cannot see the show without you," one of the BB fans has expressed on social media.

Coming to Sudeep's movies "Kotigobba 3" is on the verge of its release. It is officially announced that his movie "Vikrant Rona" directed by Anup Bhandari will be released worldwide on August 19. There are speculations that Sudeep is affected by Coronavirus which has not been officially confirmed. When attempts were made to contact Jack Manju who is a close associate of Kichcha Sudeep, there was no response from him. In view of second wave of Corona virus, the release of Sudeep starrer "Kotigobba 3" was postponed.