Jagapathi Babu Dubs in Kannada For Darshan's Roberrt 

Challenging Star Darshan's most awaited film this year is 'Roberrt'. The movie also stars Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu in a key role. The actor, who has a very high opinion of the production crew of this movie has showered high praises on the actors and Director Tarun Sudhir.

The senior Telugu actor who posted a photo of himself with director Tarun Sudhir has stated: "I can say I am proud for dubbing a kannada movie Roberrt for the first time. Director Tharun Sudhir and actor Darshan are sweet persons. Happy Dasara Wishes to all of you." Director Tarun who has responded to this tweet has stated: "Thanks Jagapathi Babu sir, we are happy to have you in in our movie Roberrt. Kannada people will be happy hearing your voice in Kannada."

Proudly can say I gave my voice in Kannada for the first time for the film #Roberrt.. the director @TharunSudhir and hero @dasadarshan are very sweet people.

Wishing everyone a #HappyDussehra. pic.twitter.com/WCNlOAfdVr — Jaggu Bhai (@IamJagguBhai) October 25, 2020

Thank u so much @IamJagguBhai sir... it's our pleasure to have u in #Roberrt. Am sure our ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು will feel happy hearing you 🤗😍 https://t.co/8mOaACftg8 — Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) October 25, 2020

Jagapathi Babu further shared his thoughts about the dubbing. "I felt comfortable while dubbing for Roberrt movie in Kannada. Dialogues were small and there was enough gap. Director Tarun is a sweet person who has more patience. He got the work he wanted in a simple way. I enjoyed working and dubbing for this movie."

Jagapathi Babu makes a comeback to Sandalwood with this movie after his other Kannada movies Jaguar and Bachchan. Currently he is working in Srimurali starrer "Mada Gaja' after Roberrt.

Though he has an offer for Puneeth Rajkumar starrer 'James', it has not yet been finalized due to dates problem, goes the buzz. The actor has said that he would soon give his official confirmation about the project.

Currently Jagapathi Babu is working in Telugu movies like Keerthy Suresh starrer "Good Luck Sakhi" and "Miss India" and Naani starrer "Tuk Jagadeesh".

So, all ya fans of Jagapathi Babu ..get ready to watch the actor speaking in Kannada.