Kabza: Upendra Playing South India's Underworld Don

Kabza is one of the most awaited films of Sandalwood Real Star Upendra. The actor is kicked about his role as it will portray him in a never before seen avatar.

Kabza is directed by R Chandru and revolves around the life of an underworld don from South India. This is the third time that Uppi is joining hands with Chandru.

Considering the fact that the film is set in the old era, the filmmakers are going all out to erect a huge set to give the retro look.

Speaking about the movie sets Upendra says that the makers have worked out all the minute details to ensure the lighting, ambience, effect everything gives the audience a feel of 1947, the time period in which Kabza is set.

The makers have given themselves a timeline of a year to complete the shoot. Uppi feels that this is one of the most challenging roles he has played till date but he's all excited about playing it. The Sandalwood actor too is taking special care to ensure he gets every shot perfectly.

The USP of Kabza will be that the movie will be released simultaneously in seven languages including Marathi and Bengali, which is a first. Naturally, expectations are riding high on this film.

Uppi is back after a stint in politics and for now, all his focus is on movies and he is determined to give his fans the very best in Kabza. Are you excited about seeing Uppi play an underworld leader in Kabza? Wait for updates.