Kannada Actor Hulivana Gangadhariah Dies Of COVID19

Senior Sandalwood supporting actor Huvlivana Gangadharaiah has passed away. It is suspected that the 70-year-old actor was infected with coronavirus during the shooting of a Kannada TV serial, Prema Loka.

Hulivana Gangadharaiah has worked in more than 100 movies and about 150 dramas. He breathed his last after he was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. This veteran actor was also active in Kannada TV serials. It is reported that he got infected after participating in Prema Loka shooting for two days.

He had self-quarantined at a farm house after the symptoms of the diseases were pronounced. He owned a coconut farm. As he was away from his family during quarantine, the family members were not infected. His daughter said that her father switched off his mobile phone after he went into quarantine and there was no communication from the TV serial crew.

All those who came in contact with the actor have been asked to get themselves tested for COVID19.