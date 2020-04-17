Kannada Actor Replaces Vijay Sethupathi in Bunny's Pushpa?

Allu Arjun is basking in the success of his recent release Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo which was a blockbuster hit. The movie was even declared the winner of the Sankranti race in Tollywood.

After the movie's success, Bunny's fan base has only grown by leaps and bounds across South India. This is perhaps the reason why the makers of Allu Arjun's next Pushpa decided to make it a multilingual project. We already told you that the Tollywood Stylish Star's next will be shot simultaneously in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Now, there was news that Vijay Sethupathi, who just wrapped up the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master featuring Vijay in which he plays the villain, has been roped in to play a forest officer in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The film is being directed by Sukumar. However, a buzz doing the round in social media circles suggest that Kannada actor Dhanunjay who's known for his roles as baddie and has quite an appeal has replaced Vijay Sethupathi after the latter walked out of the project.

However, a source in the know says that both actors are very much part of the movie Pushpa and will be pitted against Allu Arjun, who plays a wood smuggler in the movie.

The movie had gone on floors recently and the makers had even released the first look of the movie which garnered a lot of praise from fans and critics. However, the movie shoot like several others had to be stalled due to the ongoing lockdown.

Stay tuned for updates.