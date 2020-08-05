Darshan Signs Another Movie With Roberrt Director

Kannada Cinema:

The makers of Kannada movie Roberrt are getting ready for their next venture with challenging star D boss Darshan.

Darshan who holds the reputation of being the sultan of the box office will work in a historical movie Sindhura Lakshmana. The movie that will be produced by Umapathi will be directed by Tarun Kishore Sudheer. The movie Mahurat pooja was carried out for this project on Varamahalakshmi festival at Tarun Sudheer's office. Tarun posted the photo of the mahurat and said that he will be starting the script work for the movie with the blessings of Varamahalakshmi.

This has created goosebumps among Darshan fans. This is the 57th movie of the challenging star. It is worth mentioning here that Darshan has worked in many historical, mythological and epic movies such as Kranthi Veera sangolli rayanna, Kurukshetra, Veera Madakari Nayaka which were produced by well known producers and directors like Rajendra Singh Babu, Rockline Venkatesh, Muniratna and others.

While Darshan tasted success in these, he is now getting ready to enact the role of a freedom fighter Sindhura Lakshmana. Tarun Sudheer's father is known for acting as Lakshmana and was very popular among North Canara audience. We learn that he has appeared in this character on the stage for about 15,000 times. Now, his son is making his debut as a director in this venture which is a matter of pride for his father.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting the release of Darshan's next movie Roberrt. The movie stars P Ravi Shankar, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu in key roles. Asha bhat will be seen as the lead actress opposite Darshan. Roberrt is helmed by Tharun Sudhir. The movie will release in theatres after the lockdown ends.