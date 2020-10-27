Kannada Movie Old Monk Telugu Remake Rights Sold

MG Srinivas directorial romantic comedy film titled 'Old Monk' Which is still in the production stage, has got an offer for the Telugu remake of the movie.



Ravi Kashyap is said to have purchased the remake and dubbing rights of this movie. The kannada version has Adiqti Prabhudeva, Sudev Nair, S Narayan, Sihi Kahi Chandru and others in the star cast.



Earlier, Srinivas had appeared in movies like Birbal, and Vajramuni case No.1. Now Telugu movie, Thimmarasu and Old Monk are his upcoming movies. The music for this movie is scored by Sourabh-Vaibhav and the Camera work is being handled by Parashuram. Srinivas who was a Radio Jockey before has become a director now.

