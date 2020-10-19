Kannada TV serial actor Krishna Nadiga dead

Bengaluru: Senior actor Krishna Nadig, who gained popularity on the Kannada small screen, passed away here on Saturday night due to a heart attack. The 65-year-old veteran acted both in films and TV serials for more than 50 years.



According to reports, the actor was shooting for the Kannada serial 'Lagna Patrike' when he had complained of chest pain. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead.

The sources close to the actor said, "Krishna was very active on the sets of 'Lagna Patrike'. At the end of the day, when the team was about to wrap up, he complained of shivering and chest pain and he was taken to hospital immediately."

Apart from acting in films like 'Pailwaan' and 'Adi Lakshmi Purana', Krishna also acted in serials like 'Paaru', 'Devi', 'Evalu Sujatha' and 'Milana'. He also wrote dialogues for over 50 films.

The last rites of the actor were held at a crematorium in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru on Sunday. Members of Kannada film and television industries mourned the demise of Krishna.

Senior actor and director TN Seetharam said, "Krishna's death has created a huge void in the industry."