Keerthy Suresh Sandalwood Debut With Puneeth Rajkumar Or Yash?

Malayalam actress Keerthy Suresh, who rose to the ranks of celebrity stars after her performance in the yesteryear actress Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', is the most sought after actress in South Indian film industry right now.

She has a handful of projects and is extremely busy with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam movies. But the actor is yet to step into sandalwood. Keerthy Suresh has connections with Late Dr Rajkumar family. Her mother Menaka a senior actress had worked in the Rajkumar Starrer 'Samayada Gombe". She played the role of Rajkumar's sister in the Kannada flick.

Now, Keerthy has expressed her desire to work in Kannada movies. During her twitter conversations with her fans, Keerthi is said to have disclosed the names of the actors she would like to act with in the Kannada film industry. To one of her fans who had posed a question about which director and actor she wanted to work with in Kannada, Keerthy replied that she wanted to act with actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash.

Keerthy was answering some questions from her fans on twitter. The fans of Puneeth Rajkumar and Yash were overwhelmed with joy as Keerthy mentioned these names and have been commenting asking Keerthy to do movies with their favourite actors. Recently, Keerthy Suresh had visited Raghavendra Rajkumar's house in Bengaluru.

Keerthy Suresh, who was a child artiste during her initial days, became a lead actress in 2015 through a movie "Idu Enna Mayam" and later she has worked in about fifteen movies in a span of five years.

She won the National Award for her performance in the blockbuster flick Mahanati. Currently, Keerthy Suresh is working in 7 movies including Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu languages.