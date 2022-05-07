KGF 2 Actor Mohan Juneja dies after suffering from prolonged illness

Actor and comedian Mohan Juneja, who is known for acting in films like KGF, KGF 2 breathed his last on 7th May 2022. The 54-year-old-year actor has been suffering from liver-related ailments for a long time, and he died in a private hospital in Bangalore. In his long career span of over a decade, he acted in more than 100 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. He is popular for his role in the film, Chellata. His native is the Tumkur district in Karnataka and completed his education in Bengaluru.

He later settled down in the city. Besides movies, he also acted in TV serials like Vitara, making him popular among households. Listening to this news, a few actors express their condolences to his family. As per the information from his family, his last rites will be performed today.