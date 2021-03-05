KGF Actor Yash Going To Bollywood? 

Sandalwood Rocking Star Yash is making an entry into Bollywood in all probabilities. The actor, who is waiting for the release of his movie KGF Chapter 2 which is being produced on a huge scale, is all set to enter Bollywood.

The KGF Chapter 2 team is right now busy with the post production work of this Pan India movie. Speculations are rife about Yash Bhai's next movie. We hear that famous Producer Vishnuvardhan Induri who has produced Ranveer Singh Singh starrer 83 will be bankrolling Yash's movie. We learn that several rounds of discussions with Yash have already been carried out in this regard. It is more or less confirmed that director Narthan of "Mufti" fame will be directing a movie for Yash. The Vishnuvardhan induri movie is also going to be a Pan India movie again and Bollywood producers are said to be waiting for a green signal from the Sandalwood actor.

The team of this movie which is expected to go to sets this year, will likely make an official announcement only after Yash signs this movie. It is said that Yash will appear in this movie only after the completion of his movie with Narthan.

On the other hand,, the trailer of the most expected movie of Yash "KGF Chapter 2" which will be released on July 16, has created a sensation among cine buffs. The movie has Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty in the star cast. Hombale films which has bankrolled Prabhas's Salaar has produced this movie as well.