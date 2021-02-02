Kichcha Sudeep Promises Back-to-Back Updates On Kotigobba 3

The promotional activities of Kichcha Sudeep starrer 'Vikrant Rona' is in full swing. But fans are wondering why the promotions of actor's upcoming movie 'Kotigobba 3' is not happening in spite of its completion about three months ago.

Fans are inquisitive about why the team is keeping mum without initiating any action regarding the promotional activities of Kotigobba 3 which is expected to hit the screens before Vikrant Rona.

Sandalwood actor Sudeep, who has spoken about this, has revealed that 'Kotigobba 3" would be released before than Vikrant Rona. Since the promotion of 'Vikrant Rona' was planned at Dubai's Burj khalifa, Kotigobba 3 promotions were put on hold. "Even the producer of Kotigobba 3 has cooperated in this regard. Close on the heels of completion of Vikrant Rona's promotion, 'Kotigbba 3' promotions will commence from the first week of February," said Sudeep.

"Kotigobba 3' has come out very well. The crew has worked on this movie with a lot of passion. Will soon give updates of this movie one after another," promised Sudeep. Kotigobba 3 is directed by Shiva Karthikeyan and is bankrolled by Soorappa Babu. Madonna Sabastien, Shraddha das, Aftab Shivadasaani, Ravi Shankar and others are in the star cast of the movie. Music has been scored by Arjun Janya.