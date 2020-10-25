Komal set to play comedy roles after long break

Bengaluru: Actor Komal is a popular character actor and a comedian in Sandalwood. Comedy clicked for him and he is a household name in Karnataka for his impeccable comic timing. He achieved stardom as hero with Pavan Wadeyar's Govindaya Namaha and played cop in his recent action flick Kempegowda 2.

Now, Komal, who is the brother of popular actor Jaggesh, is back to portray his forte - comedy. Komal, who disappeared from the limelight in recent days, has taken time to choose his next and will now be associating with Crystal Paark Cinemas, and director KL Rajashekar, who is known for his dialogues in films like KGF Chapter 1 and yet-to-be released Roberrt. Apart from directing, Rajashekar will also be writing the script, screenplay and dialogues for the film. Speaking to Hans India, Komal said, "it's not about comedy or an action, It's all about a good script. I have taken a break for some time and discussed a lot of scripts and finally this has been finalised. Doing a comedy film is not that easy because today's generation is too busy with social media and they start comparing every single part of the film to social media content, we need to match that level to entertain on the big screen."

The new untitled film marks the collaboration of producer TR Chandrashekar of Chamak fame and Komal for the first time. On Saturday the team officially announced that the title launch will be on October 30 by making spoofs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy, in a video.

"As mentioned before, doing a comedy film is not a simple task, there are very few formats in storytelling which gives a perfect comedy timing. So, this film will be one among them which the audience can easily connect with. It will tickle a funny bone and the audience will leave the theatre with a smile and positive frame of mind. I am sure it is a perfect subject for the present situation. The team is planning to announce the title soon followed by shooting" Komal added.

According to the source, the team plans to shoot the film in and around Bengaluru and will go on floors sometime this November. Sridhar V Sambhram is the music director, while Chethan Kumar is penning the lyrics. Naveen Kumar is the cinematographer and Raghu Mysore is the art director.

Komal made his debut in 'Super Nan Maga' in 1992. He acted in more than 100 movies as a comedian and occupied number one position as a Sandalwood comedian.