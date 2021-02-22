Love Mocktail Couple Darling Krishna And Milana Nagaraj Honeymooning in Maldives

Sandalwood's beautiful newlywed couple Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj who tied the knot on valentine's Day went on a honeymoon. The actors who met on the sets of hit Kannada movie Love Mocktail and sparks flew. Thanks to their amazing chemistry, they decided to formalize their relationship by taking it to the next level and getting marriage.

The Sandalwood actors have shared photos from their honeymoon on social media which have gone viral. Darling Krishna and Milana have selected Maldives as their honeymoon destination, which is has become the favourite spot for all the movie stars in the recent days.









The couple dated for 8 years before getting married. In their honeymoon pics, the newlyweds could be seen in white attire. The pictures have been receiving a lot of love and positive comments from fans. The marriage was conducted on a grand scale and was attended by prominent personalities of Sandalwood including the likes of Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar and his wife. The couple is currently busy with the production of their movie "Love Mocktail 2". The team which has completed the shooting of most of the portions, is going to resume the balance portions shortly.

Recently, a song from the movie "Love Mocktail 2" was released on the occasion of the marriage of Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj. In view of the thundering success of the first part of the movie, fans are curious to know the outcome of part 2. The couple had unique plans for celebrating their marriage. Krishna said the marriage date which was fixed on Valentine's Day was not their idea. It was suggested by the priests themselves. "Even crazy star Ravichandran also got married on Valentine's Day. Being Cinema people we wanted to plan the occasion in a different way. As Milana likes swimming we thought of constructing a kiosk amidst pool. The arrangements took five to six days. We had planned a grand reception in the evening at a private hotel amid forest like atmosphere. Hence 2021 Valentine's Day became very special for us," says Krishna who spoke to the media after his marriage.

In the upcoming movie, we are going to show how couples and lovers should live. The story of the movie "Love Mocktail 2" is being written by Krishna and Milana. A song in this movie "Ninde Januma" is directed and sung by Nakul Abhyabkar.