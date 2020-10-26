Malayalam Star Couple Visit Meghana Raj, Junior Chiru Sarja 

Sandalwood actress and wife of late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja who passed away a few months ago, Meghana Raj gave birth to a baby Boy on October 22.

The child has brought smile on the faces of Sarja family who were in great pain after the untimely demise of Chiranjeevi sarja. Now we hear that two celebrity actor couple from Mollywood, Nazria Nazeem and Fahad Fazil had come down from Kerala's Cochin to Bangalore to see the mother and the child.

It is worth mentioning here that actress Meghana Raj has worked in Malayalam also besides kannada movies. She has quite a number of friends in Mollywood and shares a good rapport with Malayalam actress Nazriya. The two had shared screen space in the Malayalam movie titled 'Mad Dad'.

Earlier, the Mollywood celebrity couple had attended Chiru and Meghana's marriage function too. Nazria on Instagram stated that Chiru has come again. Now, the actors is said to have travelled all the way by a highend car instead of taking a flight from Kerala covering a distance of about 550 km in view of Coronavirus.

The actors who spent some time with the mother and child, later visited Brindavan farm owned by Dhruva Sarja which is on Kanakapura road. This is where Chiranjeevi Sarja was laid to rest. We also learn that director Pannaga Bharana accompanied the couple to the farm. The actor couple returned to Kerala after resting for a while.

Arjun Sarja, who got elated after hearing the news is said to have come down from Chennai with his family to pay a visit to the new mother and her child, the latest addition to the Sarja family. "We had gone to the extent of doubting about the existence of God. Now, we feel there is God. The child was born on an auspicious day and at an auspicious hour. We are unable to digest the fact that Chiru is not there. This child has brought happiness to both the families. In this same month about 36 years back my mother had called me and conveyed the news about the birth of a child to my sister. I had rushed to Bangalore after stopping my shooting at Chennai. Now, I have come to see his child," said the actor.

Arjun Sarja had announced during that visit stating that he would launch him as a hero after twenty years.