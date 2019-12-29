Meet Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Serial Kisser

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 has been drawing a lot of attention, thanks to its contestants and the novel format of the show too.

Now, the kannada TV reality show is known for its share of controversies. We all know that Bigg Boss show is scripted and contestants go all out to dramatise everything so as to grab more eyeballs and increase TRPs.

The Bigg Boss Show offers moments to laugh about, cry and sometimes even make the viewers angry. Now, there's so much happening on the show that a few things are beyond the control of contestants or the show organisers as the emotions are spontaneous and contestants act as per their mood.

While a few lose their temper easily, a few others play it cool. On the other hand, there are contestants on Bigg Boss Kannada 7 who are flirtatious and some others who keep to themselves. Today we are going to talk about the serial kisser in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7.

If you haven't guessed already by now, the name I am going to reveal for this award is that of Kishan Bilagali. Not the one to shy away from PDAs, this Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant is often seen kissing his housemates on the show. If you regularly follow the show, I am sure you know what I am talking about.

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Kishan Bilgali has been caught kissing his fellow contestants on several occasions. Deepika, Chandana and Bhoomika Shetty were not able to escape being kissed by Kishan. Not only woman contestants, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Contestant Kishan Bilagali has even kissed Raju Thalikote.

Bigg Boss had entrusted Kishan Bilagali and Raksha Somashekar with the secret task of playing a breakup drama. Around the time, Priyanka had asked Kishan to marry a girl and he true to her.

She had even asked him to reveal who he wanted to date to which Kishan had taken the name of Raksha. When Priyanka asked if he was willing to make her his life partner, Kishan had said that he only wanted to spend time with her and that he would only marry Raksha if everything went right.

This had become talk of the town on social media. He was even seen sitting in a corner singing a Kannada song calling himself an orphan.

It is then that Harish Raj appears and asks him to spell out his desire so he can help. Then Kishan goes on to say that he needs 15 girls and he was willing to kiss them a thousand times.

This stuns Harish Raj who says that Kishan is in his own world whne the other contestants have their own struggles to battle. It appears, Kishan only appeared on the show to kiss people. Now you understand why I called him a serial kisser?