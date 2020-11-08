Megha Shetty Won't Leave Jothe Jotheyali Serial Over Ganesh Movie

Kannada serial actress Megha Shetty who became a household name due to her performance in the serial "Jothe Jotheyali" broke down while receiving the popular actress award during zee Kutumba awards distribution ceremony recently.

This shows the artists too have their pains and pleasures in their life. The actor who spoke after receiving the award said that she loved her brother very much. "I lost him when I was very young. My two elder sisters have taken his place and shouldering the responsibilities of our family. But nobody can fill his place. My brother would have got elated looking at this award if he was present today. I would like to seek my brother's love from all of you. Hence I address every one on the sets as my brother as I miss my brother very much," said the grief-stricken actress.

Megha Shetty's mother who spoke on this occasion was also in grief. "I had four children Kusuma, Sushma, Yashwanth and Megha Shetty. Megha is the youngest of all. She is too mischievous but likes to study. Hence we got her educated up to MBA. When she was about to contemplate on her doing her IAS, she got a call to act in "Jothe Jotheyali" serial. People of Karnataka have liked her. When Dr Rajkumar passed away, Yashwanth went to see his body in spite of our telling not to go. But he lost his life during police firing. We recognised him after watching him on TV," she said.

The Kannada TV Serial actress, who has earned huge popularity through the serial "Jothe Jotheyali" is being cast in a leading role opposite Golden Star Ganesh in the movie "Triple Riding". Thus Meghana Shetty will be making a grand entry into sandalwood. Triple Riding will have comedy, suspense, Drama , and Stunts thus fulfilling the requirements of a commercial movie.

Megha, who is already taking part in the shooting of this movie has said that there is no intention of her leaving the serial "Jothe Jotheyali' for the time being.

Megha, meanwhile, has thanked all the crew members of the serial and has expressed her gratitude to the director Arur Jagadeesh, and Raghavendra Hunsur. "My family was not confident about my acting when I got a call from this team. I used to go to college and come and had no seriousness. But now, I am happy that I have won the hearts of the people.