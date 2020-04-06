Nikhil Kumaraswamy-Revathi Wedding Amid Corona Lockdown

It is a known fact that actor and son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil got engaged to one Miss Revathi. The couple was to get married in a grand ceremony on April 17 at a huge convention hall. However, with the current lockdown situation across India owing to coronavirus, there were reports about the wedding being postponed for a while. However, HDK has put an end to all speculation surrounding the wedding of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy with his fiancee Revathy.

The former Karnataka CM has clarified saying that the wedding will take place as per schedule. He is believed to have said that even though there cannot be a huge wedding amid people as planned earlier due to the current situation in the state, the families had decided to go ahead with the marriage ceremony on the said date.

Nikhil-Revathi wedding will be a close-knit affair between the immediate family members of the couple in attendance at the residence of HDK.

The family might throw a wedding party in Ramanagaram sometime after the wedding when the situation returns to normalcy and people are allowed to take part in social events.