Ninna Sanihake Release Put Off Over COVID Curbs in Theatres

The granddaughter of Late Sandalwood actor Dr Rajkumar, Dhanya Ram is all set to make her debut in Sandalwood. Dhanya Ram, who is the daughter of Ramkumar, will be seen on the silver screen with her debut movie "Ninna Sanihake" which will be released this month.



Actor Suraj Gowda has directed and acted in this movie in which Dhanya Ram is the lead actress. The movie is supposed to have a youthful love story through which Rajkumar's daughter will be stepping into the tinsel world.

Songs of this movie, composed by Raghu Dixit, have already captured the hearts of music lovers. Each of these songs have different fervour and is also said to have been picturised beautifully. It appears that poster and making of this movie is going to set a new trend in the film industry.

"Ninna Sanihake" movie has been awarded U/A certificate from the Censor board. We hear that the Censor board has heaped words of appreciation on the movie. "Ninna Sanihake", which was scheduled to release in theatres on April 16 worldwide, is produced under the banner White and Grey pictures and is bankrolled by Ranganath Kudli and Akshay Rajashekar. The team, which is planning to release the trailer of the movie shortly, is gearing up to commence promotional activities at the earliest.

The latest we hear is that the makers of the movie have decided to postpone the release of Ninna Sanihake given the corona curbs in place.