Phantom Rolling, But Sudeep Fans May Have To Wait For Kotigobba 3 Release

That Sandalwood actor Sudeep has a huge fan following is no news. They are always busy cheering him up and sharing updates about his movies. Now, they seem to be upset.

The actor has tried to pacify his fans who were enraged about the delay in any updates about his much talked about movie kotigobba 3.

Sudeep, who realised that fans were getting restless about lack of information about the movie, conveyed to his fans that the shooting of this movie (Kotigobba 3) is completed and some post production work is pending due to the Corona menace. He said that the team is eager to release the movie after the completion of the remaining shoot and post production work.

Currently, the Sandalwood Abhinava Chakravarthy (Sudeep) is busy with the shooting of his next movie Phantom. The movie is directed by Anup bhandari. The shooting started off despite COVID-19 scare at Hyderabad's famed Annapurna studios.

Two videos relating to this movie have been released and his fans are thrilled about them. Sudeep has dared to take a huge risk by going to sets of Phantom to provide employment to workers who have been financially hit ever since all the work came to a grinding halt. The worst hit are technicians and small time workers.

Fans had been requesting the makers to release at least one song from Kotigobba 3. They got so mad about the delay and lack of updates that they have gone even to the extent of trolling kotigobba 3 team stating that they should learn from the Phantom team.

On a lighter note when fans were asked to guess what Vikrant Rona (the character played by Sudeep in Phantom), was searching (in the first look video released on the day of shoot), many had replied that he might have gone to search kotigobba 3 team. Isn't that a good joke? Well, stay tuned for more.