Pogaru Director's Next With A Newbie 

Even though the recently released Sandalwood movie "Pogaru" received mixed reactions from Public and critics, it fetched good profit to the producers in terms of box office collections.

Director Nanda Kishore had to face music over a fight sequence which hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community. A section of the audience claimed that a portion of this particular sequence in the movie demeans their community.

Now, forgetting all these bitter experiences, director Nanda Kishore is gearing up to direct a movie for a young lead actor of Sandalwood. This announcement was officially made on the occasion of the birthday of Shreyas on March 5.

Shreyas is the son of Kannada producer K Manju. This will be the upcoming movie of Shreyas. Shreyas has already acted in a Kannada movie called "Padde Huli". The actor is now awaiting the release of his second movie "Vishnu Priya".

The trailer of Vishnu Priya's is already drawing the attention of cine fans. In-between, one more movie in the combination of Nanda Kishore and Shreyas has been announced. This movie will be bankrolled by one called Gujjal Purushotham.

This will be the first ever venture of Gujjal as a producer. Earlier, Gujjal Purushotham had worked as an executive producer for several movies including "Tagaru". The technical team for the Nanda Kishore and Shreyas combination movie is almost finalized while the title of this movie is yet to be fixed. The camera work for this movie will be done by Shekar Chandru, while editing and dialogue writing will be done by K M Prakash and Prashanth Rajappa respectively.

The team has said that the title of the movie will be shortly announced. Earlier, Nanda Kishore had said that he would be directing a movie called "Dubaari" for Dhruva Sarja and another movie for Shivarajkumar. But out of the blue the director has taken up Shreyas's movie.