Popular crime show to pay tribute to Charlie Chaplin

The popular crime show 'Shantham Paapam' on Colors Kannada is all set to enthral the audiences with its special episode dedicated to the legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin.



The special episode which pays tribute to Chaplin will be telecast on February 15. The episode will revolve around poverty, wealth, inequality, compassion, comedy, and sexual abuse.

'Shantham Paapam', known for its content on criminal offences and social messages based on real-life incidents has opted the fictional content for the special episode on Chaplin. The episode has been inspired by Chaplin's epic film City Lights.

Although there have been more than 60 films in India that are inspired by City Lights, this will be the first time in the history of the television industry in Kannada where the episode has been dedicated to the epic movie. The objective of the special episode is to propagate the values of Charlie Chaplin's movies that often talked about the eternal and unconditional love towards have nots and honest attempt to picturise the life of the poor.

To give audiences a visual treat, the team has shot the episode in locations like Maravanthe and Thrasi beach and other coastal areas for four days by using 12 advanced cameras. In a bid to bring the comedy touch of Chaplin to the episode the artists from the popular serial titled it Silly Lalli.

The show is directed by Naveen Somanalli, written by Da Venky, camera work by Ravi Kanakapura and produced by Raveen Kumar. Audiences can watch the special episode of 'Shantham Paapam' at 10 pm on February 15 and on Voot app thereafter.