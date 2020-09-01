Puneeth Rajkumar To Release Maleye Song From Duniya Vijay's Salaga

Duniya Vijay's upcoming movie Salaga has been a creating buzz in some way or the other at every stage of its production.



Now we hear that Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar will be releasing a song "Maleye Maleye" from the movie 'Salaga'' on September 5, 2020. The shooting of the movie which was stopped due to Corona has resumed and recently a song was shot in the beautiful hilly terrains of Madikeri, the capital of the scenic coorg aka Kodagu in Karnataka.

The music for this movie is scored by Charan Raj and the 'Anna song' has already gone viral because of which, people are inquisitive about other songs in the movie. Salaga, one of the most awaited Kannada movies this year amongst others, is produced by K P Srikanth and most of the technical team that worked for Shivarajkumar's 'Tagaru' is taking part in this project.

Salaga is touted to be an action flick which Mark's the directorial debut of Duniya Vijay who has already established himself as an actor in Sandalwood. The movie also stars among others, Dhanunjay, Sanjana Anand and Nagabhushan.

Meanwhile, the post production work of Duniya Vijay's Salaga is said to have begun.