Puneeth Rajkumar's Paatashaala, The Soul Of Yuvarathnaa Released 

One of the main audio tracks in Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar starrer "Yuvarathnaa" has been released. Some songs from the movie Yuvarathnaa which is all set to hit the big screens shortly, have been already released.

Songs like 'Power of Youth" "Neenaade naa" , " Oorigobba Raja " have got mixed reactions from music lovers. The music director of this movie S Thaman has said that the latest song "Paata Shaala" which has been released is like black coffee. The team says that this song is the core of the movie. This is the first song that was written for the movie 'Yuvarathnaa'. It is said that the entire story revolves around this song. "This Paata Shaala song will have special effect on the minds of cine lovers. I feel it will be a national anthem. This is like black coffee. Every time, we hear it delights our mind. Whenever I get dejected I listen to this song, and it fortifies me," says music director Thaman.

The lyrics of this song has been written by Santhosh Anandaram, and it is sung by Vijay Prakash. Though the movie is getting released in Kannada and Telugu, the song will come out in five languages. While Vishal Mishra has lent his voice for Telugu and Hindi, Vijay Yesudas has sung for Tamil and Malayalam versions. Since this song will be liked by people of other languages also we have made it in five languages. This song will impress teachers and students and reminds them of old college days, says the team of Yuvarathnaa.

Yuvarathnaa which is directed by Santosh Anandrram has Sayyesha and Sonu as female leads. Hombale films has bankrolled the project which is slated for theatrical release on April 1, 2021.