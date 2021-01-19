Puneeth Rajkumar's Simplicity Wins Hearts At Davanagere's Hara Jatre Utsava

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar was seen participating in Davanagere's famous Hara Jatre, a rural fest.



The festival which took place for three days at Pachamasaali in the presence of Puneeth Rajkumar has drawn everyone's attention. The excitement of his fans went up a notch when Puneeth stood up to speak on the Dias and the crowd were overwhelmed after the actor sung a song on the stage.

"First we must have our parents' blessings, and to move forward it is necessary to have the blessings of Gurus," said the actor. "Faith is important in life. We should have confidence in the work we do. Above all, we must be happy. When we are happy, people around us will also be happy," added the actor. Puneeth sang a song from the movie 'Rajakumara' 'Bombe helu thaithe...,' which is a rage among kannada music lovers. Swamiji of Pachamasaali Peeta was seen showering high praises on the actor.

"We were surprised to see his simplicity when he came to attend the Hara Jatre Utsava. He has a big fan following. Truly speaking, his character resembles that of Dr Rajkumar. We are happy with your presence in this festival and we are honoured. This relationship will continue. Shri Puneeth Rajkumar, we pray to the devotees of Hari Hara for the welfare of your family," stated the Swamiji.

Police had to struggle a lot to control the crowd who came in hundreds to have a glimpse of the Sandalwood power star.

Puneeth Rajkumar will be next seen in Yuvarathnaa. Two songs from the movie have already occupied every music lover's playlist.

