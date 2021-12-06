Puneeth Rajkumar's wildlife documentary teaser is a visual treat

Bengaluru: One of the dream projects the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar was working on to cater to a wider audience outside Karnataka was "Gandhada Gudi". The title teaser starring the actor who died young after suffering a cardiac arrest on October 29, leaving his legion of fans heartbroken, was released on Monday. It brilliantly captures the visuals of Karnataka and took the breath away from viewers.

The release of the teaser coincided with the birth anniversary of the actor's mother Parvathamma Rajkumar. The stunning visuals will definitely make his fans wonder about all the great work and talent that they won't get to see anymore from the Sandalwood superstar. The documentary is slated to be released in theatres in 2022.

The one-minute and 20 seconds teaser reflects technical finesse and breathtaking shots and promise a wonderful experience. The project has taken one year to shoot. Puneeth has acted without make up and wished to appear before audiences naturally. The documentary takes a journey through the Sstate's wildlife, deep jungles, underwater habitat and wonderful beaches.

It has been in the making for a long time as Puneeth teamed up with well-known wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS to take the walk through the woods of Karnataka. And the documentary is aptly titled "Gandhada Gudi", which means the temple of sandalwoods. It was also the title of late acting legend Dr Rajkumar's 1973 blockbuster, which was based on the importance of protecting the sanctity and the wealth of Karnataka's jungles.

Puneeth Rajkumar shot this documentary for over a year and when the movie was ready, he requested Amoghavarsha to remove the word 'Powerstar' in the title card to showcase his original self. Director Amoghavarsha stated, Appu's dream, an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and it's legend. It's time for the return - "Gandhada Gudi". Lauding the project, actor Rakshit Shetty said, "A beautiful amalgamation of nature and art! What a spectacle. Appu sir continues to live through his deeds and dreams. Sending my heartiest wishes to the team of Gandhada Gudi."

Another actor Sriimurali said, "Gandhada Gudi was Puneeth Rajkumar's (Appu Maama) favourite and he was very happy when he showed this to me. This was his dream project. This looks next level and fabulous."

In a tweet, actress Samyukta Hornad said, "Gandhada Gudi is Man with the Wild and not Man vs Wild. Every time I met Appu sir he used to only talk abt this film. I have had the privilege of watching parts of it and I can promise you. It's better than your wildest dream.

Director Anup Bhandari said, "What a beautiful project! And cannot get over that smile in the last shot. Puneeth Rajkumar sir's dream - Gandhada Gudi."







