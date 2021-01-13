Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa Release Date Locked

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar starrer 'Yuvarathnaa''s release date has been finally announced officially. The team is making all the preparations for the release event. Now, Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa will hit theatres in April 1. Meanwhile, there was some misunderstanding between producers and film exhibitors regarding the sharing of profits among them.

"It is not possible to cater to the demands of exhibitors for the time being. In case exhibitors do not take decisions to help producers, all the movies of star actors will be directly released on OTT platforms," thus had tweeted executive producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale films.

This tweet had given rise to several debates assuming that "Yuvarathnaa' would head towards digital release on OTT platforms. But fans of Puneeth Rajkumar who were furious about the tweet had warned that consequences would be serious if the producers released the movie via OTTs and pressurised them on social media to release the movie only in theatres. Amidst these controversies, it was said even the Darshan movie 'Roberrt' would get released through OTT. But actor Darshan recently ruled out this possibility. "Our Movie will be released in theatres only, even if they permit 25 percent occupancy," the Sandalwood Challenging Star had clarified. He also emphasized that OTT was not their choice. These controversies erupted due to a tweet posted by Karthik Gowda after a meeting of producers of star actor movies. "Exhibitors' demands are quite tough. If everything goes well the name of a movie of a big star which Will be released on OTT will be announced shortly and rest can follow suit," thus had stated Karthik Gowda. This raised questions over the release of Big budget movies like KGF Chapter 2, Roberrt, and 'Yuvarathnaa'.