Puttanna Kanagal Was Supposed to Direct Bandhana: Rajendra Singh Babu

Famous Sandalwood director Rajendra Singh Babu has revealed some interesting details about late actor Vishnuvardhan's Super hit Kannada movie "Bandana" directed by him.



The director takes us back in time by narrating the hurdles he faced in this project right from how the story was bought, selection of lead actors, costumes for this movie, recording of songs to hundred of other stumbling blocks.

During an interview, the director furnished all these details which would sure interest the readers.

"A lot of effort is needed when doing an action movie. Hence I felt like doing a love subject. I had read "Bandhana" l, the novel written by Usha Navarathna Ram. When I approached her to buy the rights, the writer told me that the rights are with Kalpana. Since Kalpana was close to my family, I got the rights from her. This movie was supposed to be directed by Puttanna Kangal. But he had not directed it. Many had questioned about the success of this movie as it had anti sentiment subject.

Their contention was who would see a movie in which hero doesn't succeed in getting the heroine. But I knew about the movie "Devadas" which had the same formula and which ran for years together. No one had done such a movie in Kannada until then. Hence I decided to go ahead with the Production of this movie" said Rajendra Singh Babu. "I had planned to give the main role to Ambareesh.

I had to show Ambareesh in an emotional way in this movie. But Ambareesh was a complicated man when it comes to call sheet dates. My principle was when someone gives me dates he must promptly adhere to the commitment and should not change dates according to their fancy. On one occasion, Ambareesh did not turn up after he gave some dates during the making of my movie "Khiladi Jodi".

I sent him a telegram in which I had stated "Thanks for not coming. I have cast a new artist. You can carry on and enjoy your shooting." Thus I was forced to remove him from "Khiladi Jodi". Later, when I cast him in "Bandhana", he was helpless as he had committed to many other dates. I had told him that that dates must not come in the way of our friendship. Hence Ambareesh stepped back from "Bandhana".

Even Vishnuvardhan was hesitant to accept the offer for the movie "Bandhana". Just then he had acted in action movies like "Sahasa Simha" and "Khaidi". Hence the actor had expressed his apprehensions about the success of this movie. But I filled confidence in him and made him agree.