Puttanna Kanagal's Blockbuster Shubha Mangala Makes A Comeback

Famous Sandalwood director Puttanna Kangal directorial "Shubha Mangala" was a super hit movie during the mid seventies. Now, the title of this movie is being reused for a new movie which will be directed by Santosh Gopal.

The movie will have a fairly big star cast including Sidharth Madhyamika, Meghana Gaonkar, Hitha Chandrasekhar among others. The teaser of the film, which was released for the sake of launching the title, has gone viral. Santosh Gopal has so far directed about twenty short movies. This will be the first full fledged movie of the director.

Santosh Gopal says that this title aptly suits the content of the movie and hence the title was given. "We had listed various other titles but nothing matched perfectly as this title and it is quite catchy," says the director. According to him, the movie ends on a happy note which is a feel good factor. But the director clarified that the story of this movie has nothing to do with Puttanna Kangal's Shubha Mangala story. "But the movie will have the same feel, emotions, love and revolve around relationships. These emotions are portrayed on a different canvass.

The characters in this movie appear like the ones we find when we enter into a marriage hall. "All the incidents that usually happen during a marriage are shown in the movie. Every character in the movie is unique and each character has delivered an impressive performance," says the director. The movie revolves around the happenings in a marriage hall. "Marriages in India means high drama, high emotions. We have incorporated love and comedy in the sequences. Every person of his age can identify himself in this movie. Hence Shubha Mangala will connect to audiences of all ages," adds the director.

The short movie "Silk board" and "Mahaa Samparka" directed by Santhosh Gopal was well received by the audience and critics. The director has helmed short films in Telugu also.