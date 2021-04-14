Rakshit Shetty Slams Lahari Audio, Calls Case Extortion Technique 

We already told you that a case regarding violation of copyrights was filed by Lahari Audio company against the crew members of the hit movie "Kirik Party". As a result, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the crew members. In this connection, Kannada actor Rakshith Shetty presented himself at the court a day before Ugadi.

After attending the court, Rakshit Shetty spoke to the media. "This is just an extortion technique. Earlier also, they have done this to some movies. Their modus operandi is to file a case exactly at the time of a movie release and create trouble for the makers," said Rakshit Shetty without mentioning the name of Lahari Audio company.

"When a case was registered, we went to Chennai and edited the song. We released the song after directives from the court. We had won this case in the court. After three years, they have again registered a case against me, music director Ajaneesh, Lokanath, and Paramvaha studio. I could not receive notices as I had shifted my house. Even the notice that was served to Ajaneesh was also sent to my old house address deliberately to see that notices don't reach us," said Rakshit Shetty.

As we were unaware of these notices we could not reply to them. As a result, the court had sent warrants. Now, we have responded to these notices. Coming to the case, we have not violated any copyrights. We have followed only Hamsalekha's rhythm, not the notes. If we had followed melody or lyrics that would amount to violation of copyrights. Hence we have not copied the song," asserted Rakshit Shetty.

"According to the copyrights rule, we can use any music for 11 seconds and we haven't done that also. If they prove that we have copied, we will agree. This is just their egoistic attitude. This is a new experience for me. I had never been to a court in my life. I had seen only in movies. I will be using this experience when I get a chance to write court scenes in future," thus stated Rakshit Shetty.