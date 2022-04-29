Rakshit Shetty-starrer ‘777 Charlie’ digital, satellite rights sold for hefty sum 

One of the most anticipated films of 2022, Rakshit Shetty-starrer pan-Indian movie '777 Charlie' is set for release on 10 June. Ahead of the release, the post theatrical digital and satellite rights of the film have been bought overby Voot and Colors Kannada.



However, the production company Parmvah Studios has not divulged the details, though sources have said it was sold for a hefty price. According to the grapevine,'777 Charlie' has got Rs 9 crore for satellite rights and Rs 12 crore for OTT rights. This indicates that the Kannada industry has the potential to earn and generate revenue. This trend of Kannada movie getting good price for its content and making concept is here to state.

The business head of Colors Kannada, ParameshwarGundkal, who has watched '777 Charlie' has gushed in his social media post: "Five years of hard work, cinema love, insightful overview, and clarity that I feel is going to take this boy from Kasaragod to a very high level. The plus points of this movie is it has a heart-touching dialogues with Rakshit's performance and the life brought by a dog named Charlie. As our Kannada movie is making waves across the globe, '777 Charlie's' honest story will make you happier. A hope is given through Charlie movie, that a writer and director like Kiran Raj can also give a great Kannada film."

Rakshith Shetty in a note stated, 'Charlie' is on its way. Striding through the streets with her little paws, drenching in the rain, making her way past the fish market, Charlie is finally reaching the theatres. People from different walks of life, from different cities and towns will soon be able to watch her sweet shenanigans in the theaters. He added, For all those who have been wondering what Charlie's OTT destination would be, we now have an answer. Voot. On which television channel can we watch Charlie prancing around watching her TV you ask? It's going to be Colors Kannada.

We are all smiles as we announce that Voot and Colors Kannada will be joining Paramvah Studios and Charlie in their journey together. A journey becomes all the more interesting with the right companions.

Touted to be an adventure and comedy flick, the Kiranraj K directorial will be released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The trailer of the movie will be out on June 6, marking the occasion of Rakshit Shetty's birthday. Bankrolled by Paramvah Studios, 777 Charlie will also feature actors Sangeetha, Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha and Danish Sait in the lead roles. This movie is produced by G S Gupta and Rakshit Shetty under the banner of Paramvah Studios.

The movie 777 Charlie features a dog in an important role, alongside Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha and Danish Sait. The cinematography of 777 Charlie is by Arvind S Kashyap and edited by Pratheek Shetty. The music of 777 Charlie was composed by Nobin Paul, with lyrics by Manu Manjith, Titto P Thankachen, Akhil M Bose and Aadi. While the actor-filmmaker, Prithviraj will be releasing the Malayalam version, the Tamil rights are bought by director Karthik Subbaraj. Details of the Hindi and Telugu versions will be revealed soon.