Ramesh Aravind Shares Nostalgic Memories From Nammoora Mandara Hoove Sets Yana

When we visit places, it's not just an experience but the emotions attached with it that we remember. Filmstars often have the good fortune of visiting several places for their movie shoots. So Sandalwood actor Ramesh Aravind got nostalgic when he recently visited 'Yaana' in North Canara.

He recalled the pleasant moments he experienced during the shoot of the musical hit "Nammoora Mandara hoove' starring Shivarajkumar, Prema, and Ramesh Aravind in the lead roles. The blockbuster was directed by Sunil Kumar Desai.

The beauty of Yana near Karwar personifies nature's beauty in its abundance. It is a wonder exclaims Ramesh in a video which was released by the actor on social media.

"I could recall my memories when I visited this place twenty years ago. This is a wonderful place. They say the rocky peak at Yana was formed out of volcanic eruption. But the amazing thing about this is it has no relevance with the nature surrounding this peak," he says.

This appears as an emblem amidst COVID menace. The atmosphere around you may be different but you can grow as an amazing character with your individuality and positive thinking, opines Ramesh. He has said that the video would continue.

Nammoora Mandara hoove which was released in 1996 was completely shot in North Canara (Uttara Kannada). Ilaiyaraaja had scored the music for this musical based love saga. The songs of this movie are still a hit and loved by music lovers.

Incidentally, it can be recalled that singer K S Chithra won a state award for best playback singing for this movie. Shivaji Surathkal which had Ramesh Aravind in the lead role was a hit recently in sandalwood. Ramesh Aravind's "100' is ready for release and "Bhaira Devi" in which Radhika Kumara Swamy is working is on the verge of completion.

Have you watched Nammoora Mandara Hoove? Do watch it if you want to experience the scenic locales of Yana and of course the local lingo too which is used in the movie.

Here's a look at nostalgic memories from Nammoora Mandara Hoove sets in Yana shared by Ramesh Aravind