Ramya Divya Spandana All Set To Give Good News?

Sandalwood queen Ramya aka Divya Spandana who went into an an incognito mode for many years has created a buzz after she reappeared on social media. Her sudden appearance has created a sensation among her fans.

The Kannada actress has posted a photo of herself with a new look. In the photo Ramya sports a new hair look. This has given rise to speculations that she might resume her acting career after a long hiatus.

Ramya, who was a No.1 star in Sandalwood has a huge number of fans who even today feel that no actor can take her position in the industry. The actress who used to get high remuneration for her movies had made a comeback on social media when a pregnant elephant in Kerala was killed because of a poisoned pineapple.

It remains to be seen if Ramya will shine on Kannada screens again.