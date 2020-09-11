Rishab Shetty finally comes out with first-look poster of Hero

Bengaluru: Actor turned director Rishab Shetty, who had kept his fans waiting over the last two days, has finally come out with the first-look poster of his upcoming film on Thursday. The actor has silently completed his upcoming film during the lockdown. The film is titled Hero. One can expect doses of comedy and action in the movie.

Rishab will play the role of a hairstylist and Ganavi Laxman plays the female lead. The talk in Sandalwood is that Hero was shot during the lockdown despite the government curbs on shooting.

"It was a sudden plan. During the pandemic situation when the country was under Lockdown I, we were waiting to take up the other movies. We did muhurath for Rudraprayag, Harikathe Alla Giri Kathe and then shot Laughing Buddha, but couldn't materialise due to the pandemic situation. At one point, we were scared of the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru. Just when we were planning to head to our home town, this project happened on the way to Belluru", Rishab Shetty said.

The first look poster shows a closeup of Rishab's face between a pair of scissors. The film will be the platform for directorial debut of Bharat Raj and a debut for Ganavi Laxman, who became a household name in Karnataka with the TN Seetharam directed serial Magalu Janaki. The film with limited actors also consists of Pramod Shetty and Manju Gowda of Ugramm fame as part of the cast.

"It was during Lockdown II, when the country was coming back to normalcy and we managed to secure permission to shoot the film with fewer team members. We stayed there for 50 days. We restricted the team to only 25 members and completed the shooting in one schedule. It was challenging because the team size was small and every member was involved in all aspects of film making. It is a teamwork that will reflect on the screen.

It is sure to entertaine the audience as it has a complete package for every section of the audiecnce," Rishab added. An ­incident in a normal person's life makes him a hero, that's the basic line of the story. The film is produced under Rishab Shetty's home banner and according to the actor-producer, Hero is going to be a thorough entertainer. The debutant director Bharat Raj explains the story as 'You cannot be a hero without being a coward. Every individual is a hero, provided he has the strength to fight against all odds".

The music for the movie is scored by B Ajaneesh Lokanath and has Aravind Kashyap cranking the camera. Vikram, the stunt master who has worked in KGF Chapter 1 and Avane Srimannarayana, has choreographed the stunts

for Hero. Rishab shot into fame as a lead actor in the movie Bell Bottom.