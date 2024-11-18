Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Set for Dussehra 2025 Release

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty's much-awaited prequel to the critically acclaimed ‘Kantara’ is officially scheduled to release during Dussehra 2025. The announcement was made by Hombale Films, the production house behind the National Award-winning masterpiece, on November 17, 2024.

‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ will hit theatres on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and the festive occasion of Dussehra. The announcement was accompanied by a captivating poster, building anticipation for this theatrical spectacle.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur recently shared insights into the film’s progress during a media interaction in Delhi. He revealed that 30% of the filming is complete, with the next shooting schedule planned for September 2024. “Fans can expect the movie to hit theatres by August 2025,” Kiragandur stated, although the official release is now locked for October.

Currently being filmed in Kundapura, Kantara: Chapter 1 explores the origins of the gripping tale that captured global audiences in the first installment. With Rishab Shetty not only directing but also starring in the film, expectations are sky-high for this cinematic prequel.

The original Kantara achieved monumental success, earning Rishab Shetty the Best Actor award at the 70th National Film Awards. It was also celebrated as the Best Popular Film for Wholesome Entertainment, solidifying its place in Indian cinema history.

With the official release date now announced, fans eagerly await another riveting chapter in the ‘Kantara’ saga.