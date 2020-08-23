Rocking Star Yash's Son In Ganesha Avatar

Yesterday was Ganesh Chathurthi and the entire country celebrated it following different traditions as per the local customs. Karnataka too was no exception. Even though the celebrations were low key in the state, celebrities and the general public made the most of the festival to enjoy the festivities. Poojas, traditional attire and traditional food marked Gowri habba and Ganesha Chaturthi for Kannadigas.

While movie stars took to Twitter to wish their fans a happy festival, we few others posted festive pictures on Instagram. One movie star whose photo stood out was that of Kannada actor Yash, who's known as the Rocking Star in Sandalwood.

An unusual photo of sandalwood star couple Yash and Radhika Pandit's son has drawn the attention of Yash followers on social media.

This year our celebrations may not be as grand as it used to be every year nevertheless our spirits are not hampered.. let this festival of Gowri Ganesh Chaturti bring abundance of happiness, good health and joy!! Have a fun filled festival and make sure u enjoy all the modakas😃 — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) August 21, 2020

It is not new for netizens to see picture of celebrity kids on social media. In Bollywood, Kareena and Saif's son Taimur, Abhishek-Aishwarya's daughter Aaradhya and Karan Johar's children Yash and Roohi often made heads turn with their pictures. This time, it is the turn of the Rocking star's son who was seen in the guise of a small Ganesha.

Yash himself was impressed with this photo and he has captioned it as "Super nanna putta Ganesha". This photo which was edited to look like small Ganesha has earned likes by several followers and Yash has shared it as his status.

With Yash fans are sharing them on social media, the picture of Yash son as Ganesha has gone viral. The star couple often posts cute pictures of their children on social media and this one particular picture is being widely circulated on social media.