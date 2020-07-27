Rockline Venkatesh, Sumalatha Ambareesh Recover From Coronavirus

Coronavirus has brought the entire word down to its knees. Irrespective of social status, race or country the virus has not spared a soul. While there have been lakhs of people who have succumbed to the infection, scientists and doctors argue that most victims died of co-morbidities. Back home in Karnataka, the numbers are going through the roof as cases are shooting. However, chief minister BS Yediyurappa has stated that while fatalities have gone up so has the recovery rate too and there was nothing to worry.

Even though we seem to be pessimistic on that part, it is heartening to hear of people recovering from the virus infection. The last we heard was Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife giving tips on preventing coronavirus after their discharge from hospital.

Now, another good news is that of Sandalwood filmmaker Rockline Venkatesh who had tested positive for COVID19. As per the latest buzz, Kannada producer Rockline Venkatesh has been discharged from the hospital after his recovery from Coronavirus. The producer was being treated at a hospital in Rajajinagar for the past fifteen days.

Rockline had decided to undergo self-quarantine for a week at a resort near Devanahalli. The actor and producer were in initial contact with Sandalwood actress turned MP sumalatha Ambareesh who had tested positive too. After contracting the infection, the Karnataka politician had put out a message asking all those who came in contact with her to get themselves tested for coronavirus.

Now, we hear that MP Sumala Ambareesh too has recovered from the virus and she has stated Via social media that she would be coming back to public life after four weeks of home quarantine.