Sandalwood connected to drugs: Adhi Lokesh

Bengaluru: After Indrijit Lankesh, actor Adhi Lokesh claimes that a few film actors and his co-actors were involved in drugs during the shoot.

His claim comes close on the heels of the Narcotics Control Bureau of India busting a major drug racket with a drug haul and the arrest of three people linked to the industry - M Anoop, R Ravindran and Anika D.

"It is a known fact that the industry organizises parties and many young actors and actresses take part of in these parties. I have heard many stories and also seen that most of the actors in our Kannada industry are involved in drugs usage during the film shooting. So drugs in the Sandalwood is very old, said Adhi Lokesh.

The actor even claimed that film actors are steroids. Steroids are used for some medical conditions, but people also use them illegally in some sports settings. According to Adhi Lokesh, some actors use them to boost muscle mass, performance, and endurance and to shorten recovery time between workouts.

"This drugs issue is now reached NCB and also to a Bengaluru police department. So there is no point in talking about one actor, this has also seen in all other film industry too. So it's better police should investigate seriously and find the roots of these drugs mafia and should punish them. I have been in this industry for 15 years but have not attended a single party, so-called rave parties" Adhi Lokesh, further added.

However, following the claim, police issued a summon to Indrigit Lankesh to share information on Monday.