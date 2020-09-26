Sandalwood mourns SP Balasubrahmanyam loss

Bengaluru: Kannada film indisry said the demise of renowned playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam dealt a huge blow to Sandalwood. Industry biggies said the Kannada industry lost a melliflous voice. Sandalwood actors said SPB donned several roles. He was not only a singer, but an actor, a music composer, dubbing artist and a TV presenter.



Several celebrities from the Sandalwood industry said they were shocked after hearing the news of the demise of the legendary playback singer.

Directors and actors took to the social media to express their condolence and grief over the loss of SPB.

KGF director Prashanth Neel said, "Thank you for an unforgettable era, sir, You will be missed dearly."

Actor Ramesh Aravind, "One of the gentlest but most magnificent notes in music is lost forever but will remain forever. Great loss. I treasure every interaction with the legend."

Music Director, Harris Jayraj, "Oh, God! My heart is broken to pieces along with crores of music lovers hearing his demise. But, I may get back only by the songs he left for us. My condolences to families, Friends of SPB."

Actor Shivraj Kumar, "My heartfelt condolences to the family for this irreparable loss. Your talent is unparalleled,a great loss to the industry and a personal loss as well. You will be missed." Actor Puneeth Rajkumar, "Deeply saddened to know that Dr.SPB is no more.His melodious voice will always be remembered. RIP."

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, "The demise of legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam's who have entertained us for more than 50 years is the biggest loss to Nation. May his soul rest in peace."

Actor Prakash Raj, "Heartbroken in a denial mode. Your Resonance will linger forever, will miss you and your love forever my friend. Thank you for making our life beautiful RIP."

Actor Rakshit Shetty, "Deeply saddened to hear that SP Balasubrahmanyam sir is no more. An era has come to an end today. You will always be remembered. Rest In Peace sir."

Actor turned politician Sumalatha Ambareesh, "One of the darkest days for music.tweeting this with a heavy heart The beloved voice which triggered a million emotions is now eternal SPB will continue to be with us as long as we love music and people live with emotions. SP Balasubrahmanyam we will always love you."

Actress Priyanka Upendra, "Always be remembered, cherished and loved for touching our hearts with your soulful and beautiful voice! Rest in peace Sir, Om Shanti SP Balasubrahmanyam. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, fans and loved ones."