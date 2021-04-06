Sandalwood Shocked Over Karnataka Govt Decision 

The Karnataka state disaster control committee has set some new guidelines on April 2, for the prevention of second wave of Corona virus which is becoming rampant day by day. As per these guidelines, only fifty percent occupancy is allowed in cinema theatres. Sandalwood is shocked after the imposition of this rule as all their plans are getting jeopardized in terms of release of movies.

The team of Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa is upset with this decision. Director Santosh Anandrram and actor Puneeth who had come live on Facebook expressed their disappointment over the decision of the government. Now, another Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep has also tweeted regarding this matter. "Imposition of fifty percent occupancy has proved hazardous for the recently released movies. It is our duty to honour the government decisions. Let the "Yuvarathnaa" team get the strength to face this situation and I wish "Yuvarathnaa" team to come out of this crisis successfully," stated Sudeep.

Writer and director V Nagendra Prasad has urged the government to allow 80 percent occupancy instead of fifty percent and save the cinema industry. It is only when producers are saved technicians and workers will be saved. Please save us. We may get killed by Corona. Not by hunger and helplessness," he urged.

Executive producer of Hombale films Karthik Gowda has said that after the declaration of 50 Percent occupancy, multiplex theatres in which pre- bookings were done are arranging extra shows.