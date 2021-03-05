Save Forest, Wildlife For Better World: Darshan

Sandalwood challenging star Darshan Thoogudeepa has earnestly requested all the citizens to protect forest animals to save the world from destruction.

The actor, who shared several photos of forest animals on his Instagram on the occasion of "World wildlife day" has said that we can save wildlife with our United effort.

Darshan shared the photos of different animals and birds like Tiger, Cheetah, Elephant, and birds of different species on his Instagram on this occasion. Most of these photos are clicked by the actor himself. "Let us all save forest animals. To save this world please save forest animals. They will show you concern. Do not become strangers to them. Save animals because they are a part of this world.

This is the time to stand for forest animals. Your Dasa,," thus stated Darshan. It is a well known fact in filmy circles that Darshan being an animal lover has sheltered many animals under his roof. It can be recalled that the actor had recently visited forests in and around Chamarajnagar, and Nagarahole to have a glimpse of nature and forest animals in that vicinity.