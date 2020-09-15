Sri Reddy Ready To Name Top Tollywood Celebrities Into Drugs If Given Security

After Kannada movie director Indrajit Lankesh gave explosive statements about drug Mafia in Sandalwood which resulted in the arrest of famous sandalwood stars, it seems it is now the turn of Tollywood artistes to face the music.

It is a known fact that Rhea Chakraborty dropped the name of popular Telugu actress Rakul Preet Singh during the NCB questioning. Even though the NCB denied it, later it did admit that the actress did take the names of Rakul and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan among others with respect to drugs scandal. Now, as if this was not reason enough to make Tollywood celebrities sleepless, there's a new threat. And this time it's from none other than the bold and Sri Reddy, who is known to speak her mind out and not spare anyone.



As per the latest buzz on social media, Telugu actor and TV anchor, Sri Reddy who is known for controversial statements, has released an eight minute video in which she has stated that if she is given police security, she would disclose the names of the actors and actresses who consume drugs. She also reportedly said that she was willing to name all those who are involved in the drug mafia racket.



In her video, Sri Reddy has alleged that drugs menace and immoral activities are rampant in Telugu industry and she has compelled the concerned agencies to investigate these issues. She also said that drugs are supplied in the big parties that are held in celebrity actors' homes and alleged that the children of these big actors conduct Rave parties.



Not only drugs, there is a huge network of immoral activities, says the actor. If actors like Rakul Preet Singh are arrested and remanded all the facts will come out, she adds. "If the Telangana Government gives me proper protection I will give the list of all the names to the police," says Shri Reddy. She further went on and praised BJP for its role in handling Bollywood actor Sushant Singh's case and said that the NCB officers should conduct an intense probe and punish the guilty even in Tollywood.



Sri Reddy concludes her video by raising a slogan for BJP telling "jai BJP".



Watch Sri Reddy video here..



https://www.facebook.com/iamsrireddy/videos/751391888752764/

