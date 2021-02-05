Sweet Surprise For Shivanna Fans: Bhajarangi 2 Motion Poster Release Soon! 

After the movie "Drona", Shivarajkumar fans are yet to see him on the big screen. The one-year shutdown of all the industries because of the Coronavirus pandemic has delayed movie projects and their theatrical releases further. However, the Karnataka government has further given its nod to go ahead with 100pc seat occupancy in theatres.

Many months have passed and Shivarajkumar's fans are now awaiting the release of his movie 'Bhajarangi-2". This movie has created high expectations in the film industry and we hear that the movie is undergoing post-production work.

The First look and some other posters of this movie have already been released. These have created more inquisitiveness among Shivanna's fans regarding the movie and they are waiting for the movie to be released on the big screens at the earliest.

Now the team has planned a surprise move to gift "Bhajarangi-2" movie's motion poster and the title track to fans. Hence a song and a motion poster will be released on February 10 at 6 pm. Arjun Janya has scored the music for this movie. It appears Shivanna will be seen in different shades in this movie.

Fans are curious to see the kind of getup Shivanna will sport in the motion poster. Shivarajkumar is currently busy with the production of "Shivappa". He will be seen with Dolly Dhananjay after the hit movie Tagaru. Most of the Production of this movie has been completed.

Meanwhile, there was a buzz about Shivarajkumar acting in a Tamil movie. Now, the actor has stepped back from that decision stating date issues.







