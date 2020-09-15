The star couple who gave big hits in Kannada

Diganth is best known for his performance as "Doodhpeda" - a super hit Kannada movie released in 2008. His performances for the films such as Pancharangi (2010), Lifeu Ishtene (2011) and Parijatha (2012) earned him fame and pushed him to the top league of actors in Kannada cinema.

Whereas Aindrita Ray made her acting debut in 2007, starring in Meravanige and went on to appear in several commercially successful films, establishing herself as a leading contemporary actress of Kannada cinema. She is perhaps well known for her critically acclaimed performance as Devika, a mentally challenged girl, in 'Manasaare'.

In 2009, Ray appeared in Vaayuputra, an action movie, alongside the debutant Chirajneevi Sarja. This was followed by a brief appearance in the successful film Love Guru directed by Prashant Raj. However, she got her biggest break in the film Junglee and then Turning point movie was Manasaare for her critically acclaimed role of a mentally challenged girl.

She received many awards and accolades for her role, which included Suvarna awad for best actress and a nomination for Filmfare Awards. This was followed by director Suri's Junglee, which found a moderate success.

In 2010, she starred in five films. Veera Parampare was the only successful movie among Nooru Janmaku, Nannavanu, Januma Janumadallu and a Bollywood parallel cinema, A Flat. She was nominated by Filmfare for the Best Actress category for Veera Parampare. Diganth Manchale and Aindrita Ray got married at a resort near Nandi Hills in 2018.